Ryan Manale building something special at Jesuit

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ryan Manale led De La Salle to three state championship appearances in four seasons. Now at Jesuit, it appears Manale will have the Jays back in prime position for trophies soon enough.

In his first years on Banks Street, Jesuit is currently 4-1. Last week, the Blue Jays beat Division I heavyweight John Curtis, 17-13.

The Jays only blemish on their record, a triple overtime defeat to undefeated Brother Martin.

Jesuit possesses one of the top quarterbacks in the state, Jack Larriviere. The senior is dangerous with his arm and legs.

