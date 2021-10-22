BBB Accredited Business
Tulane falls on the road at SMU; loses their fifth straight game

The Green Wave lose their fifth in a row.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — SMU coach Sonny Dykes saw the best first half of the season from his team, which made it easier to excuse a drop-off after halftime.

Tanner Mordecai threw three touchdown passes to push his nation-leading total to 29, ran for another score and No. 21 SMU dominated the opening half in a 55-26 victory over Tulane on Thursday night.

The Mustangs (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic) are a victory away from their second 8-0 start in the past three seasons as they get ready to play three of the next four games on the road in a stretch that ends with a trip to No. 2 Cincinnati.

“You’ve got to go play well when you have the national stage,” Dykes said. “We don’t get it very often. I thought our guys were excited about the opportunity and took advantage of it certainly in the first half. Second half wasn’t as good.”

Mordecai had 300 of his career-high 427 yards at halftime, capped by a 22-yard toss to Reggie Roberson Jr. for a 31-7 lead 53 seconds before the break. The Oklahoma transfer’s 3-yard scoring run on a bootleg off a fake pitch fooled the entire Tulane defense early.

“Overall just poor execution on the defensive side of the ball,” Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson said. “Many times we had them third-and-long and just didn’t execute the right calls to get off the field.”

