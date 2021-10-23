Boil water advisory lifted for all of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for a portion of New Orleans East was lifted Saturday morning (Oct. 23), after the city’s Sewerage & Water Board said the latest round of bacteriological testing showed the water again was safe for human consumption.

The boil advisory had been in place since Thursday, when service was disrupted by damage to a water main that the S&WB said was caused by a contractor digging in the Lake Barrington subdivision. The advisory was set for an area bounded by Lake Ponchartrain, Jahncke Road, the Interstate-10 Service Road and the intersection of Wright Road and Lucerne Street.

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

