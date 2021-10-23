BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Boil water advisory lifted for all of New Orleans East

A boil water advisory in place since Thursday for a portion of New Orleans East was lifted...
A boil water advisory in place since Thursday for a portion of New Orleans East was lifted Saturday (Oct. 23), officials said.(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for a portion of New Orleans East was lifted Saturday morning (Oct. 23), after the city’s Sewerage & Water Board said the latest round of bacteriological testing showed the water again was safe for human consumption.

The boil advisory had been in place since Thursday, when service was disrupted by damage to a water main that the S&WB said was caused by a contractor digging in the Lake Barrington subdivision. The advisory was set for an area bounded by Lake Ponchartrain, Jahncke Road, the Interstate-10 Service Road and the intersection of Wright Road and Lucerne Street.

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a parental...
Ochsner admits vaccinating Kenner student without permission; mother’s lawyer threatens lawsuit
A male inmate died in custody Friday (Oct. 23) after being found unresponsive inside his cell...
Inmate dies in custody Friday night at Jefferson Parish lockup
A man was fatally shot early Saturday (Oct. 23) in the 2800 block of Paris Avenue near the Fair...
Man shot to death early Saturday near Fair Grounds, NOPD says
Krewe of Boo manpower shortage
Krewe of Boo has to skip Canal Street due to police shortage, City says