Inmate dies in custody Friday night at Jefferson Parish lockup

A male inmate died in custody Friday (Oct. 23) after being found unresponsive inside his cell...
A male inmate died in custody Friday (Oct. 23) after being found unresponsive inside his cell in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, Sheriff Joe Lopinto's office said.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An inmate died in custody Friday night (Oct. 22) at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office announced.

The man’s name, age and preliminary cause of death were not immediately disclosed by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. But Capt. Jason Rivarde, the agency’s spokesman, said in a written statement that “foul play is not currently suspected.”

According to Rivarde, deputies at the parish lockup found two inmates unresponsive in their cells Friday around 8:20 p.m. Both were rushed out for hospital treatment. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the other regained consciousness and is continuing to undergo treatment. The nature of the treatment was not disclosed.

Rivarde said the dead man’s identity will be revealed after notification is made to the man’s family.

