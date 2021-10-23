BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Krewe of Boo parade great visual for future tourism, local leaders say

Krewe of Boo parade sets stage for future tourism boost
Krewe of Boo parade sets stage for future tourism boost(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival historian Arthur Hardy says the return of the Krewe of Boo parade couldn’t have come at a better time for a city whose cultural fabric has been threatened since the start of the pandemic.

“It would be disastrous for a lot of the smaller organizations who just couldn’t withstand two years without parades happening,” said Hardy.

“Even some of the bigger krewes would be affected.”

With more than 83% of the adult population in New Orleans having at least one dose of a covid vaccine, Mayor Latoya Cantrell recently announced that barring any massive setbacks, krewes will roll for Carnival season 2022.

“The pent up demand and just interest in this is just symbolic of the fact that ‘Hey, we’re back’. This is just a preview. Wait ‘till you really see what we can do next year,” said Hardy.

Kelly Shultz with New Orleans & Company says tourism is experiencing a much needed boost after a fall season that was derailed by Hurricane Ida and the Delta surge.

“Symbolically what this will mean and just the visual of seeing a Mardi Gras style parade rolling through the streets of New Orleans for the first time in 20 months, you cannot underestimate how powerful that will be,” said Shultz.

“So there is a lot of interest and a lot of demand. I’ve talked to a lot of hotels that are going to be sold out this weekend.”

Shultz also says many visitors seem OK with vaccine and mask mandates.

“Some people have said they want to come to New Orleans because that is in place. It makes them feel safe and gives a better degree of confidence.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Ochsner Health's chief medical officer apologized that an underage student who faked a parental...
Ochsner admits vaccinating Kenner student without permission; mother’s lawyer threatens lawsuit
A boil water advisory in place since Thursday for a portion of New Orleans East was lifted...
Boil water advisory lifted for all of New Orleans East
A male inmate died in custody Friday (Oct. 23) after being found unresponsive inside his cell...
Inmate dies in custody Friday night at Jefferson Parish lockup
A man was fatally shot early Saturday (Oct. 23) in the 2800 block of Paris Avenue near the Fair...
Man shot to death early Saturday near Fair Grounds, NOPD says