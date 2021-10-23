Man shot to death early Saturday near Fair Grounds, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found shot early Saturday morning (Oct. 23) outside a Seventh Ward home a few blocks from the Fair Grounds racetrack has died, New Orleans police said.

Homicide investigators were working the crime scene in the 2800 block of Paris Avenue, where officers responded to a report of gunfire at 5:06 a.m. New Orleans EMS personnel also responded, but declared the victim dead at 5:15 a.m., the NOPD said.

Police have not disclosed the name or age of the victim, nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the shooting. But the NOPD did say the victim did not live at the home and that the homicide was not deemed to be domestic in nature.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Nickolas Davis at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The fatal shooting was the second incidence of gun violence in the wee hours Saturday morning. The NOPD also was investigating the shooting of a man at 2:47 a.m. in the 1200 block of Belleville Street in Algiers.

In that incident, police said officer responded to a call of shots fired to find a 45-year-old man in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment but police have not provided an update on his condition.

