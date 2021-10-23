BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot to death early Saturday near Fair Grounds, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot early Saturday (Oct. 23) in the 2800 block of Paris Avenue near the Fair...
A man was fatally shot early Saturday (Oct. 23) in the 2800 block of Paris Avenue near the Fair Grounds racetrack, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found shot early Saturday morning (Oct. 23) outside a Seventh Ward home a few blocks from the Fair Grounds racetrack has died, New Orleans police said.

Homicide investigators were working the crime scene in the 2800 block of Paris Avenue, where officers responded to a report of gunfire at 5:06 a.m. New Orleans EMS personnel also responded, but declared the victim dead at 5:15 a.m., the NOPD said.

Police have not disclosed the name or age of the victim, nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the shooting. But the NOPD did say the victim did not live at the home and that the homicide was not deemed to be domestic in nature.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Nickolas Davis at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

The fatal shooting was the second incidence of gun violence in the wee hours Saturday morning. The NOPD also was investigating the shooting of a man at 2:47 a.m. in the 1200 block of Belleville Street in Algiers.

In that incident, police said officer responded to a call of shots fired to find a 45-year-old man in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment but police have not provided an update on his condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Krewe of Boo manpower shortage
Krewe of Boo has to skip Canal Street due to police shortage, City says
Krewe of Boo manpower shortage
Krewe of Boo manpower shortage
White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair discusses authorizations for booster...
One-on-one with White House vaccinations coordinator on COVID booster shots
Strain trial preview
Strain trial preview