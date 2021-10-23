No. 12 Ole Miss ground game dominates LSU in 31-17 loss

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) struggled on both sides of the ball against No. 12 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC). The Rebels high powered offense totaled 470 yards and scored 31 points in the win.

The Tigers allowed 266 yards rushing to the Rebels and three touchdowns. Ole Miss was led on the ground by Snoop Conner who totaled 117 yards rushing on 14 attempts.

Offensively the Tigers struggled to produce anything outside of their opening drive of the game that resulted in a one yard touchdown run by Ty-Davis Price to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

Grown Man Drive 💪@TyDavisPrice punches it in the for TD pic.twitter.com/Tg0Z7wdo6v — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 23, 2021

LSU would look to build on their 7-0 lead in the second quarter, but Max Johnson would be intercepted on the Ole Miss three yard line on fourth down that would lead to a Caden Costa 43-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

The ensuing drive for the Tigers would result in a missed 55-yard field goal by Cade York and the Rebels would capitalize off of it with a 7-play 63 yard scoring drive that would be capped off by a Matt Corral two-yard touchdown pass to Casey Kelly to make it 10-7.

After a three and out by LSU Corral would punch it in from three yards out to make it 17-7 at the half.

LSU would receive the ball at the half and would look to answer, but the Tigers offense would go three and out and Ole Miss would once again capitalize that resulted in a five yard touchdown run from Henry Parrish Jr. to make it 24-7.

After a pair of punts by the Tigers and Rebels Ole Miss would add to their lead with a 36 yard touchdown run by Jerrion Ealy to make it 31-7. LSU would later add three on a 47-yard field goal from York to make it 31-10.

Ole Miss would look to build on their lead and put the game away, but Conner would fumble the ball out of the end zone that would result in a touchback and give LSU the ball.

LSU would take advantage of the turnover and march 80 yards on six plays capped off by a Garret Mussmeier to Malik Nabers touchdown to cut the Ole Miss lead to 31-17.

LSU will be off next Saturday, Oct. 30, before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Nov. 5.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.