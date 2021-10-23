Zack: Quite warm through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Halloween week is almost upon us and many are asking where fall has been this year?

It’s true we have lacked those crisp, fall fronts this season, but I’m thinking a big pattern change is in our near future. The only problem is we have a few days of near-record heat to make it through to get there.

It will be quite warm this weekend, as highs climb into the middle- to upper-80s each afternoon. The high humidity keeps a 20 percent chance for a random shower or downpour in the forecast, but most will stay dry.

The bad news is it gets even warmer for the early part of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, 90 degrees is possible. But then things change really fast. A strong storm system will cross the nation Wednesday, leading to our next big storm chance. This system does have some severe weather dynamics, so we could be looking at strong-to-severe storms across the area.

Following this cold front, it will turn very windy and sharply cooler. Highs by Friday could be stuck in the 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.