BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Quite warm through the weekend

We will be flirting with record highs for the next several days
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Halloween week is almost upon us and many are asking where fall has been this year?

It’s true we have lacked those crisp, fall fronts this season, but I’m thinking a big pattern change is in our near future. The only problem is we have a few days of near-record heat to make it through to get there.

It will be quite warm this weekend, as highs climb into the middle- to upper-80s each afternoon. The high humidity keeps a 20 percent chance for a random shower or downpour in the forecast, but most will stay dry.

The bad news is it gets even warmer for the early part of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, 90 degrees is possible. But then things change really fast. A strong storm system will cross the nation Wednesday, leading to our next big storm chance. This system does have some severe weather dynamics, so we could be looking at strong-to-severe storms across the area.

Following this cold front, it will turn very windy and sharply cooler. Highs by Friday could be stuck in the 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

No fronts in sight through next Tuesday
Bruce: A dry but warm weekend-Signs of colder temps by Halloween weekend
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Oct. 22
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Oct. 22
Morning weather update for Fri., Oct. 22 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Oct. 22 at 6 a.m.
Mostly dry to start the weekend with some moisture around to fuel spotty showers by Sunday...
Nicondra: Mostly dry, but still warm heading into the weekend