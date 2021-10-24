BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, 5 injured in late-night traffic crash on Paris Road, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others injured late Saturday night (Oct. 23) after a head-on collision near the Michoud area of New Orleans East, police said.

The collision occurred around 11:46 p.m. in the 2400 block of Paris Road (I-510). According to New Orleans police, the driver of a sedan traveling southbound on the roadway lost control of the car for reasons still unclear, and crossed into the path of an SUV traveling northbound.

Each vehicle had three occupants, police said, and a person in the back seat of the sedan was killed at the scene. The five other victims were taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, and authorities have provided no update on their conditions.

NOPD traffic fatalities detective Richard Chambers is in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Chambers at (504) 658-6205.

