BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Warm and muggy to start the work week

Cold front approaches Wednesday
Stormy conditions and a major shift in the air mass with a front Wednesday into Thursday.
Stormy conditions and a major shift in the air mass with a front Wednesday into Thursday.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend has been nice if a bit warm. Sunday started out with quite a few clouds. It was late morning into the afternoon before more sunshine managed to break through. A few locations saw spotty showers, but not a whole lot in the way of rain totals. Temperatures bounced into the middle to upper 80s for highs with lows in the 70s.

Monday will be similar with some low clouds and fog likely early and sunshine breaking through for afternoon. A spotty storm is possible, but most stay dry. No big changes into Tuesday. Wednesday is where the big shift begins. Plenty of available moisture and a strong storm system diving across the country will come together to allow for stormy weather. We could see some severe storms ahead of a cold front. The front will move through late into Thursday. Behind it expect breezy conditions and more seasonable temperatures with lows in the low 60s and 50s and highs in the 60s and 70s heading into Halloween weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, Oct. 24
Morning weather update for Sunday, Oct. 24
Next 3 Days
Zack: Some Sunday clouds with showers possible
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 10/23
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 10/23
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: Quite warm through the weekend