Nicondra: Warm and muggy to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend has been nice if a bit warm. Sunday started out with quite a few clouds. It was late morning into the afternoon before more sunshine managed to break through. A few locations saw spotty showers, but not a whole lot in the way of rain totals. Temperatures bounced into the middle to upper 80s for highs with lows in the 70s.

Monday will be similar with some low clouds and fog likely early and sunshine breaking through for afternoon. A spotty storm is possible, but most stay dry. No big changes into Tuesday. Wednesday is where the big shift begins. Plenty of available moisture and a strong storm system diving across the country will come together to allow for stormy weather. We could see some severe storms ahead of a cold front. The front will move through late into Thursday. Behind it expect breezy conditions and more seasonable temperatures with lows in the low 60s and 50s and highs in the 60s and 70s heading into Halloween weekend.

