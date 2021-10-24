BBB Accredited Business
NOPD asks help locating missing Lakeview child believed to be with father

New Orleans police are asking the public's help locating 6-year-old Clara Favret, who is...
New Orleans police are asking the public's help locating 6-year-old Clara Favret, who is believed to have been taken Friday (Oct. 22) from her Lakeview home by her non-custodial father John Favret.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking the public’s help to locate a 6-year-old Lakeview girl believed to have been taken by her father Friday night (Oct. 22).

Clara Favret last was seen with her father, 36-year-old John Favret, on Friday at her home in the 7000 block of West End Boulevard. New Orleans police said John Favret is not the girl’s lawful custodial parent, and is suspected of violating a court order by leaving with the child.

Clara Favret is described as standing 3-foot-11 and weighing 72 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of John or Clara Favret is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

