Salvation Army New Orleans Angel Tree applications due by Friday

Applications for families and seniors in need to be added to the Salvation Army's New Orleans...
Applications for families and seniors in need to be added to the Salvation Army's New Orleans Angel Tree this holiday season must be submitted by Oct. 29.(Salvation Army)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Needy families and seniors interested in receiving assistance from the Salvation Army New Orleans’ Angel Tree program this holiday season must register and submit applications by the end of this week.

The local Salvation Army chapter said that it last year presented holiday season donations to more than 1,700 children and seniors through its Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption programs. Those interested in receiving such assistance this year must register and provide some information to qualify.

To register, visit the Salvation Army office at 4500 South Claiborne Ave. with requested documentation in hand. The office will be open to registrants Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m.

To register a child 12 or younger for the Angel Tree, applicants must provide:

  • Photo ID of parent or legal guardian
  • Proof of current address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.)
  • Proof of all household income (including food stamps)
  • Birth certificate or Medicaid card for children 12 and under
  • Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestions

To register a senior 65 years or older for the Silver Bells adoption program, applicants must provide:

  • Proof of current address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.)
  • Proof of all household income (including food stamps)
  • Clothing/shoe sizes
  • Suggested items of need (not to exceed $50)

For more information, call (504) 899-4569.

