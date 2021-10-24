Salvation Army New Orleans Angel Tree applications due by Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Needy families and seniors interested in receiving assistance from the Salvation Army New Orleans’ Angel Tree program this holiday season must register and submit applications by the end of this week.

The local Salvation Army chapter said that it last year presented holiday season donations to more than 1,700 children and seniors through its Angel Tree and Silver Bells Christmas adoption programs. Those interested in receiving such assistance this year must register and provide some information to qualify.

To register, visit the Salvation Army office at 4500 South Claiborne Ave. with requested documentation in hand. The office will be open to registrants Oct. 25-29 from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m.

To register a child 12 or younger for the Angel Tree, applicants must provide:

Photo ID of parent or legal guardian

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificate or Medicaid card for children 12 and under

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestions

To register a senior 65 years or older for the Silver Bells adoption program, applicants must provide:

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Clothing/shoe sizes

Suggested items of need (not to exceed $50)

For more information, call (504) 899-4569.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.