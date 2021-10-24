BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Hammond neighborhood

A married couple died in what appears to be a murder-suicide Friday night (Oct. 22) at their...
A married couple died in what appears to be a murder-suicide Friday night (Oct. 22) at their home in Hammond.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man apparently shot his wife to death before taking his own life inside a barricaded house Friday night (Oct. 22), authorities said.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis stopped short of declaring the incident in the 13100 block of E. Coles Creek Loop a murder-suicide, but laid out facts in a Sunday news release painting that picture.

According to Travis, deputies responding to reports of gunfire on the quiet neighborhood street arrived to find a woman lying outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 34-year-old Heidi Davis, was taken by ambulance for hospital treatment, but died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, deputies said the woman’s 38-year-old husband Anthony Davis had barricaded himself inside their house. The sheriff’s office dispatched its Special Response Team to the scene, but the SWAT officers failed to make contact with the man.

The team finally made entry into the house but found Anthony Davis already dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Travis said the incident is still under investigation and that more information would be released later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
New Orleans firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze that engulfed the Old Market Street Wharf in...
Overnight fire engulfs New Orleans’ Old Market Street Wharf

Latest News

Residents will need to dial 504 before making any local calls, starting on October 24th.
Local calls in New Orleans, Lafayette areas must now include area codes after change to bolster suicide prevention
Applications for families and seniors in need to be added to the Salvation Army's New Orleans...
Salvation Army New Orleans Angel Tree applications due by Friday
Missing Lakeview 6-year-old Clara Favret was found in 'good condition,' New Orleans police said...
Missing Lakeview child has been found safe, NOPD says
The NOPD says one person was killed and five others injured in a head-on collision just before...
1 dead, 5 injured in late-night traffic crash on Paris Road, NOPD says