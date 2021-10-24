BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Some Sunday clouds with showers possible

A flip to chilly fall weather is on the way later this week.
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though the weather isn’t exactly fall in terms of temperatures, I don’t see many complaining about the quiet, dry stretch we’ve been in.

Now for your Sunday, we do have some changes to mention. A weak disturbance will be passing across the Gulf today which will act to keep lots of clouds around and even possibly spawn a shower or downpour. Rain coverage looks to be about 30% so any rain will be spotty in nature but there is the chance rain drops fall out of the sky today. Due to the extra clouds, highs will be held down in the low 80s.

It’s back to the near-record warmth for the first half of this week as highs soar into the upper 80s. This is out ahead of a powerful storm system which will finally flip this weather pattern on us by week’s end. First though, we will have some rough storms to make it through Wednesday. A strong cold front will lead to storms being likely come the middle of the week with some of those storms possibly being strong to severe. Make sure you monitor the forecast going forward as we see how the severe weather parameters play out with this event.

Following that midweek storm, it turns sharply cooler and quite windy. This system will get wound up across the Southeast United States leading to days of cool temperatures, windy conditions and possibly some lingering clouds. At the very least it will be feeling like fall heading into Halloween weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

