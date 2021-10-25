Bruce: 2 more hot days then the temps tumble late week into Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the last 2 weeks we have seen warm to hot temps and at times threatening record highs. We have 2 more days to go then a strong front arrives with storms Wednesday afternoon and evening then a strong north wind tumbles temps.

So for now we have to deal with two more days of late summer to get through, with record highs possible today. Most locations will top out in the upper 80s through the afternoon. Our record on this date is 88, and the forecast high would tie that mark. Most areas will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but the high humidity will make it feel more like the lower 90s at times.

Bruce: A stormy snapshot Wednesday afternoon and evening. A strong cold front is on the way Wednesday with the threat of a couple of strong storms followed by a big fall cool down late week into Halloween weekend. Can't wait for the cooler temps. pic.twitter.com/J5qFL5h4zk — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 25, 2021

A hint of lower humidity is expected overnight tonight going into Tuesday, making for another warm one but not record-setting. Highs heading into the middle of the week stick to the lower 80s before the big change arrives. A strong cold front and storm system will cross the area Wednesday, leading to a high storm chance and sharply cooler weather. There is the potential for severe weather along this front, so that’s something we will be watching as we go through the week.

Come the end of this week, a powerful upper-level storm will park itself over the southeast, leading to wrap-around clouds, wind and cool temperatures. Highs will fall into the 60s with winds possibly gusting 35-40 mph.

The weather does calm down by Halloween next Sunday, with the current forecast showing plenty of sun and pleasant, cool temperatures.

