BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards will discuss statewide mask mandate at news conference Tuesday

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss “his decision” on the statewide mask mandate, which has been in effect since Aug. 4, at a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The governor’s deputy chief of staff tweeted the announcement Monday, Oct. 25.

The statewide mask mandate is currently set to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27. It is unclear if he will extend the mandate or let it expire on Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Edwards announced he was reinstating the mask mandate on Aug. 2 when the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide exceeded 2,100 patients, more than 200 of them on mechanical ventilators.

That announcement came the same day the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 7,095 new cases of COVID-19.

RELATED: US details new international COVID-19 travel requirements

Louisiana’s COVID hospitalizations would later peak on Aug. 18 at 3,022 patients, and 480 patients on ventilators on Aug. 25. Hospitalizations across the state have steadily declined since late August.

RELATED: Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

As of Monday, Oct. 25, LDH reported 332 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 of them on ventilators, and 878 new cases.

More than 2.1 million Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to LDH.

The governor is also expected to discuss the state’s vaccination rate and COVID-19 booster shots.

The news conference will be streaming live inside this story at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

Current statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27
Current statewide mask mandate set to expire Wednesday, Oct. 27; Gov. Edwards expected to give update
A fifth early voting site has been temporarily added for Orleans Parish voters at the LSU...
New Orleans gets another early voting polling place added at LSU Health Sciences Center
Forecast for Monday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen...
Bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers, and what it all means for the Saints game Monday night
A man was killed early Monday (Oct. 25) on the eastbound Interstate-10 high rise in New Orleans...
Man struck, killed on New Orleans East high rise after car is disabled, NOPD says