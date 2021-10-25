BBB Accredited Business
LSP: 9-year-old girl killed in crash; suspected impaired driver sought

Wendell Lachney, 48
Wendell Lachney, 48
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - Police are looking for a man who was arrested, but got out on bond after being accused of driving impaired when he caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a 9-year-old girl.

The crash happened on Fri., Oct. 22 shortly after 8 p.m. on LA 23 at LA 428 in Gretna.

Abigail Douglas, 9, of New Orleans, was killed in the crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say Wendell Lachney, 58, was speeding down LA 23 when he rear-ended another vehicle and forced it into a third.

The young girl was wearing a seatbelt but was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Lachney was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. He was placed under arrest after being released from the hospital on suspicion of first-degree negligent injuring, reckless operation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and having an open container.

On Saturday, Lachney was released on bond.

On Sunday, Douglas succumbed to her injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Lachney on one count of vehicular homicide.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help locating Lachney. Anyone with information can contact LSP at 504-471-2775 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

