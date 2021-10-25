BBB Accredited Business
Lunch with Coach O: LSU enters bye week after 31-17 loss to Ole Miss

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom press conference on Monday, Oct. 25 recapping the Tigers 31-17 loss to No. 10 Ole Miss as the Tigers enter their bye week before taking on Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Coach Orgeron stated that it will be a light week of practice entering the bye week and stated that they will not be in pads all week, they gone eight straight weeks and there are a lot of nagging injuries. “Our guys are beat up,” Orgeron said.

Coach O states that his coaching staff and players are still well motivated and thinks it will be a strong finish to the season.

Since 2016, with the Tigers coming off a bye week they have played Alabama each time and are 1-3 and have been outscored 104-56.

Against Ole Miss the Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) struggled outside of the opening drive of the game that resulted in a 9-play 90-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 1-yard run by Ty-Davis Price to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

LSU allowed 470 yards of total offense to Matt Corral and the Rebels offense including 266 yards rushing on the ground. The Tigers struggled to get anything going on the ground against Ole Miss as they only produced 77 yards, just one week after the Tigers rushed for over 300 yards against the Florida Gators.

Coach O was asked about making halftime adjustments and why they haven’t been made till later and Coach Orgeron stated that we can’t wait till the half and sometimes that happens and other times it’s not.

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Tigers and Coach Orgeron stated that Anthony Bradford will miss the remainder of the season, safety Major Burns is still out and Cordale Flott will be out this week and hopefully will be back next week. Cam Wire should be ready this week and Chasen Hines should be ready for Alabama.

