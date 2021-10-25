BBB Accredited Business
Man killed on New Orleans East high rise after his disabled car is struck, NOPD says

A man was killed early Monday (Oct. 25) on the eastbound Interstate-10 high rise in New Orleans...
A man was killed early Monday (Oct. 25) on the eastbound Interstate-10 high rise in New Orleans East after he and his disabled vehicle were struck by an oncoming car, police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was killed early Monday (Oct. 25) on the eastbound Interstate-10 high rise when his disabled car was struck by another motorist, triggering a four-vehicle crash, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed by the NOPD. But the department said the man was ejected onto the roadway and died around 1:18 a.m. on the downslope of the steep bridge. Four occupants of the other involved vehicles received only minor injuries, police said.

The fatal crash forced closure of the eastbound lanes of I-10 at the high rise for nearly four hours, forcing traffic to be diverted off the interstate. All lanes were reopened by 5 a.m., leaving little disruption to morning commutes.

According to police, the man’s Honda became disabled for reasons still under investigation. Soon after, the Honda was struck by an oncoming Crown Victoria sedan, which ejected the Honda driver and caused him to also be struck by the second vehicle. The driver of a third oncoming car stopped at the accident scene, but that driver’s Infiniti was then struck by a fourth vehicle, a Nissan.

Police said all drivers remained at the scene and have cooperated with investigators. The NOPD did not say whether any driver has been cited or arrested, or whether impairment was suspected for any of the motorists.

Anyone with additional information on the fatal crash is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatalities detective Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6215.

