New Orleans gets another early voting polling place added at LSU Health Sciences Center

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans voters seeking to cast ballots in the early voting window will have another polling place to choose from, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office announced Monday (Oct. 25).

A new “temporary” voting site will open at the LSU Health Sciences Center at 433 Bolivar St., with what was described as “ample” free parking for voters near the intersection of Bolivar and Gravier streets.

“Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, and in an effort to provide adequate social distancing for New Orleans voters, we are temporarily holding early voting at the LSU Health Sciences Center in addition to our other early voting sites,” Ardoin said in a statement.

Orleans Parish residents can also vote early at previously established early voting locations, which include:

City Hall, 1300 Perdido St., Room 1W24

Algiers courthouse, 225 Morgan St., Room 105

New Orleans East voting machine warehouse, 8870 Chef Menteur Hwy.

Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd., 2nd floor meeting room

Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election will run from Oct. 30-Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., excluding Sundays.

Early voting for the Dec. 11 general election will run from Nov. 27-Dec. 4, also with Sundays excluded.

