BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

New Orleans gets another early voting polling place added at LSU Health Sciences Center

A fifth early voting site has been temporarily added for Orleans Parish voters at the LSU...
A fifth early voting site has been temporarily added for Orleans Parish voters at the LSU Health Sciences Center at 433 Bolivar St., where early voting runs Oct. 30-Nov. 6 - Sundays excluded - for the Nov. 13 primary election.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans voters seeking to cast ballots in the early voting window will have another polling place to choose from, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office announced Monday (Oct. 25).

A new “temporary” voting site will open at the LSU Health Sciences Center at 433 Bolivar St., with what was described as “ample” free parking for voters near the intersection of Bolivar and Gravier streets.

“Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, and in an effort to provide adequate social distancing for New Orleans voters, we are temporarily holding early voting at the LSU Health Sciences Center in addition to our other early voting sites,” Ardoin said in a statement.

Orleans Parish residents can also vote early at previously established early voting locations, which include:

  • City Hall, 1300 Perdido St., Room 1W24
  • Algiers courthouse, 225 Morgan St., Room 105
  • New Orleans East voting machine warehouse, 8870 Chef Menteur Hwy.
  • Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd., 2nd floor meeting room

Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election will run from Oct. 30-Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., excluding Sundays.

Early voting for the Dec. 11 general election will run from Nov. 27-Dec. 4, also with Sundays excluded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

New Orleans City Council Jared Brossett answers questions about past DWI troubles just days...
Days before his latest DWI arrest Brossett said in interview: It won’t happen ever again
Three Democrats and one Green Party Member are running for the N.O. City Council-at-Large Div....
City Council-at-Large Div. 2 candidates discuss tackling city problems, other issues
voting machines
Non-typical campaign season as New Orleanians face big election
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans qualifying begins tomorrow, many city council seats up for grabs