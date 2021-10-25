BBB Accredited Business
Saints activate Tre’Quan Smith, Kwon Alexander and Marcus Davenport for Monday’s game against Seattle

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) will make his season debut Monday. (AP...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) will make his season debut Monday. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are getting back some significant reinforcements for Monday night’s game in Seattle. The team placed wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith, linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Marcus Davenport on their active roster.

Smith has not played at all this season, while Davenport and Alexander were both injured in week one.

To make room, the Saints waived Will Clapp and Albert Huggins.

The team also elevated wide receiver Kevin White and Josiah Bronson from the practice squad to the active roster.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

