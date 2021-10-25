Strong storms Wednesday

BBB Accredited Business
By David Bernard
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather will be rapidly changing all week long. A weak cold front brings lower humidity and not quite as hot temperatures for Tuesday. However by Wednesday a powerful area of low pressure will move out of the Plains and bring a round of storms by late in the day. Some of these storms will not only be strong but could be severe as well. Stay tuned for more details on timing by late afternoon and early evening seems to be the most likely window for the worst weather.

By late week it turns much cooler with highs staying in the 60s. Some clouds may also move across the area from time to time adding to the chill. By the weekend there will be more sun but temperatures will still be pleasant. Overnight lows will be chilly with 40s away from the lake and 50s on the immediate South Shore and coast.

