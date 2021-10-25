A tumultuous week for the Tigers ends with a loss at Ole Miss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tumultuous week for the Tigers that started this past Sunday with the announcement Coach Orgeron wouldn’t be back next season, and it ended with LSU suffering a demoralizing defeat at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels. It was the first time Coach O lost to Ole Miss as the head coach of LSU.

“As frustrating as today was does it all make you question the decision to coach out the rest of the season?”

“Never, never, not even a thought. I told the guys in there,” said Ed Orgeron.

Unlike the Florida game last weekend, the Tiger offense couldn’t sustain success for four quarters in Oxford. The Tigers could only muster 17 points, and 10 of those came when the outcome was already decided.

“First of all, we had too much pressure on the quarterback. We had some miscues. We had a couple of missed assignments when the quarterback was throwing the ball. It was a big deal. We couldn’t run the ball like we wanted to. We couldn’t get the ball downfield. The protection wasn’t good enough to throw the ball downfield,” said Orgeron.

“How we started the game, was kind of how our gameplan was. Try and control tempo a little bit. Get the ground game going. We started out strong with that, but we weren’t able to execute too much after that. They started bringing a little more pressure and whatnot. All we anticipated them on doing. We didn’t execute when we needed to, and we kind of stalled out there after those first couple of drives,” said LSU center Liam Shanahan.

The Tigers still have four games left in the 2021 regular season. They possess a lame duck coach, and next up on the schedule, a possible beatdown at Alabama awaits.

“We put so much time and effort into this. Yeah I don’t see how there could be a lack of motivation and whatnot because of how much we invested,” said Shanahan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.