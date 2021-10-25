Two shot; one dead on Franklin Ave., NOPD says
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot and a man is dead following an incident near the St. Claude neighborhood, according to an NOPD spokesperson.
Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Franklin Ave.
A second victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are currently available at this time.
