BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two shot; one dead on Franklin Ave., NOPD says

Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Franklin Ave.
Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Franklin Ave.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot and a man is dead following an incident near the St. Claude neighborhood, according to an NOPD spokesperson.

Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Franklin Ave.

A second victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are currently available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

Krewe of Boo and COVID-19 follow up
Krewe of Boo has positive impact on business in the French Quarter
Aggravated rape trial of former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain begins
Wendell Lachney, 48
LSP: 9-year-old girl killed in crash; suspected impaired driver sought
FILE PHOTO
Louisiana’s classroom teacher shortage is growing worse, report says