Two shot; one dead on Franklin Ave., NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot and a man is dead following an incident near the St. Claude neighborhood, according to an NOPD spokesperson.

Police say they are investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Franklin Ave.

A second victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. No further details are currently available at this time.

