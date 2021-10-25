Zack: Record heat for now, but a big chill arrives soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Halloween week is here and the transition from this late-summer pattern to straight-up fall weather is on the way.

First, we have one or two more days of late summer to get through, with record highs possible today. Most locations will top out in the upper 80s through the afternoon. Our record on this date is 88, and the forecast high would tie that mark. Most areas will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but the high humidity will make it feel more like the lower 90s at times.

A hint of lower humidity is expected overnight tonight going into Tuesday, making for another warm one but not record-setting. Highs heading into the middle of the week stick to the lower 80s before the big change arrives. A strong cold front and storm system will cross the area Wednesday, leading to a high storm chance and sharply cooler weather. There is the potential for severe weather along this front, so that’s something we will be watching as we go through the week.

Come the end of this week, a powerful upper-level storm will park itself over the southeast, leading to wrap-around clouds, wind and cool temperatures. Highs will fall into the 60s with winds possibly gusting 35-40 mph.

The weather does calm down by Halloween next Sunday, with the current forecast showing plenty of sun and pleasant, cool temperatures.

