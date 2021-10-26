Army soldier serving overseas charged with killing grandparents in S.C.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man serving overseas in the U.S. Army has been arrested and charged with the killings of his grandparents, according to authorities.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said 24-year-old Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott is charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, WBTV reported.

Dorsey said it was a “crime of greed,” and while he could not get into details, he said there were financial issues that prompted the killings.

Chester County deputies were called to a home in Richburg on June 21, 2020, where the bodies of 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers were found, authorities said.

On Thursday, the Chester County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott with the murders, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Within hours of the arrest orders being signed, authorities reported the U.S. Army was notified and Scott, who was serving in Germany, was taken into custody by military police.

Scott was transferred into the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office by military police once he arrived at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Saturday, according to law enforcement.

Neighbors described the Rogers as good and kind-hearted people and were devastated to find out they were killed because of what investigators call greed.

“It’s a big shock,” Amber Moore said.

Moore lives near the now-empty mobile home. She said the news was hard to believe when she learned Scott had been arrested for the murders.

“He just seemed to be so normal, but there was so much darkness underlying that,” Moore said.

Scott served in the Army after a four-year stint with the Marines. While in the Marines, Scott was reportedly at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where he was an ammo technician.

Deputies said he left the Marines in January 2020. A year later, and about six months after the murders, he joined the Army. He did infantry training at Fort Benning in Georgia. At the time of his arrest, he was an infantry soldier stationed out of Vilseck, Germany.

Chance Millwood was a neighbor of the Rogers and is a fellow military man. He said the military background was not unusual.

“Honestly, this is not a huge surprise. There’s a lot of things that go on most people don’t want to talk about,” he explained. “And it’s not all pretty.”

For the deputies who are also veterans, investigating one of their own was not easy.

“I mean they were particularly upset because someone like that had been through the same type of training that they had been through… it was difficult for them,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said they believe Scott enlisted in the Army to escape what he had done, but deputies kept up with him regularly, determined to get to the bottom of this crime.

“They are not cold cases,” he says. “They are cases we put effort into every day.”

Back at the mobile home, the small reminders of what happened here still haunt Millwood and Moore to this day.

“It makes you wonder what was going through his head the whole time,” Moore said. “You never know.”

He is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said. His bond was denied by a magistrate judge.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.