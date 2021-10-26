Man shot, killed at Elysian Fields and Gentilly
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead following a shooting Tuesday morning, New Orleans police report.
According to NOPD, a man was found shot to death at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.
No other details were available.
