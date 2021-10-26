BBB Accredited Business
No matter what, New Orleans not changing mask mandate yet

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Whether Governor John Bel Edwards lifts the statewide mask mandate or not, New Orleans officials will not make any changes just yet.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to announce a decision regarding the state’s mask mandate at 3 p.m. on Tues., Oct. 26. You can watch live here.

The statewide mask mandate is currently set to expire on Wednesday. It is unclear if Edwards will extend the mandate or let it expire.

A spokesperson for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says regardless of Edwards’ decision, city leaders will consult with health officials to review the changes on their own.

This has been the case in Orleans Parish throughout the pandemic, with the city typically lagging one to two weeks behind the rest of the state.

