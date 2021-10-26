BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints could potentially be without another starter for the remainder of the season pending MRI results, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Guard Andrus Peat is feared to have torn his pectoral muscle and is awaiting results from the MRI to confirm the injury, according to Rapoport.

Peat left the game twice against the Seattle Seahawks and was seen leaving the field the second time in the second quarter holding his chest.

In seven seasons with the Saints, Peat has not played a full season, missing games over each season due to several injuries.

