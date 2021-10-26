BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Sean Fazende and Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz says he will be out for the rest of the season.

In a tweet, Lutz says he suffered a setback during the rehabilitation process that “has forced me to shift my focus to being 100% healthy for the long term and shut it down for the season.”

Lutz also congratulated rookie Brian Johnson on his first NFL debut and for kicking a 33-yard game-winner in a sloppy Seattle slugfest.

More: After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Seahawks

Lutz underwent core muscle surgery in August.

The 27-year-old kicked in all 16 games for New Orleans in 2020, converting on 23 of 28 field-goal attempts and 57 of 58 extra-point tries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for remainder of season
New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara runs for a touchdown after a pass reception as Seattle...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Seahawks
Saints improve to 4-2 on the season.
Coach Payton breaks down the Saints win over the Seahawks