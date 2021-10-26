Suspect arrested for threatening campers with knife at Washington Parish Fair campground

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - A man was arrested for threatening people with a knife at a campground near the Washington Parish Fairgrounds last week.

“This is a family fair and we have no tolerance for violence or any other misbehavior,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “I’m pleased no one was injured and thank both the Bogalusa Police Department and Rayburn Correctional Center for their assistance.”

William Benny Creel, 54, of Camp Road, was arrested after a camper described to police a man wearing a cowboy hat had threatened people on the site with a knife. Officers say when they arrived, Creel was intoxicated and refusing their orders. After a brief struggle, police recovered a set of brass knuckles and a .38 caliber Derringer pistol.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Sheriff Randy Seal said that Creel has no previous stays in the Washington Parish Jail, but was convicted of a federal offense in 2010 and sentenced in 2011 to twelve months federal prison time and twenty-four months supervised federal probation.

