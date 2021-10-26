Zack: Quiet today ahead of a strong cold front Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect a crazy next few days in weather as a strong cold front sweeps across the region bringing a chance for severe weather along with a drastic drop in temperatures.

Tuesday will be a type of “quiet” day as a weak cold front moved through during the overnight hours last night. This will make it not as warm later this afternoon and a bit less humid. Highs for today will top out in the low 80s as clouds increase especially by this evening.

The strong cold front is set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon bringing a round of strong to severe storms with it. The threat for damaging winds or a tornado will be possible with these storms. Make sure you have the FOX 8 Weather App downloaded so it can alert you while you’re on the go if a warning is issued for your area.

Behind this front it will turn sharply cooler and quite windy. Winds could gusts 30-40 mph for much of Thursday on into Friday. There is also the chance wrap around clouds totally block out the sun at times. If we stay stuck with clouds late in the week, highs will struggle to the middle 60s with that wind making it feel even cooler.

Come Halloween weekend all of this crazy weather will be behind us and it’s looking like a beauty. Expect sunny skies and perfect temperatures. Highs will be right around 70s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.