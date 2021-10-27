1 killed, 1 wounded in Algiers after separate shootings on Lamarque Street, NOPD says; 4 other shootings reported citywide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and another injured five hours later in two separate shootings on Lamarque Street in Algiers, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD did not immediately say whether investigators believe the incidents were related, or whether the second shooting appeared to be retaliation for the first.

The department did say that a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and brought to a hospital at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday night in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead “shortly after,” the NOPD said, and homicide investigators were dispatched to the 700 block of Lamarque Street to examine the scene of the shooting.

That fatal shooting was near the intersection of Lamarque and Verret streets. But after investigators finished examining and left that crime scene, someone else was shot at 2:56 a.m., one block away near the corner of Lamarque and Nunez streets.

Police said the second shooting victim also was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle. The NOPD did not disclose the age or condition of this male victim.

The Algiers violence capped a bloody night in New Orleans, where four other shootings were reported earlier Tuesday night. They included:

A woman whose age was not disclosed whom police said was shot in the leg around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of New Orleans Street and was taken to a hospital by New Orleans EMS.

A male victim whose age was not disclosed, who was shot in the “lower extremities” sometime before 8 p.m. in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway and arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle.

One person shot in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 7:29 p.m. Police did not disclose the age or gender of this victim, who arrived at a hospital via private vehicle.

A man whose age was not disclosed who was shot around 7:19 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Claiborne Avenue and was taken to a hospital by New Orleans EMS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

