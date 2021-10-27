BBB Accredited Business
Brett Favre repays Miss. $600K for no-show speaking events

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss., about his support for Willowood Developmental Center, a facility that provides training and assistance for special needs students. Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in welfare money he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events he never showed up to, according to a spokesperson for Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Logan Reeves, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL giant Brett Favre has paid a big chunk of his debt to Mississippi, the auditor says.

State Auditor Shad White says his office has “recovered $600,000 from representatives of Brett Favre this week.”

The $600,000 covers money Favre received from Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed up.

The discrepancy popped up from a Department of Human Services audit over misspent TANF funds, the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.

Favre Enterprises is one of five businesses ordered to repay the misspent funds.

The lump-sum comes weeks after the auditor’s office demanded all businesses to pay up within 30 days.

Including interest, Favre Enterprises actually owes a total of $828,000, but the auditor’s office didn’t get the total amount and has yet to say why.

