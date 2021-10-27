BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Severe weather threat late afternoon through this evening

Tornado threat afternoon into the evening
Tornado threat afternoon into the evening(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It has been a while since we have been under the threat of severe weather. In fact since hurricane Ida back on August 29. A strong storm system will cross the area today, leading to a period of severe weather followed by a drastic drop in temperatures the rest of the week.

Be on alert for storms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as a squall line approaches the area from the west. This line will bring the threat for damaging winds and possibly tornadoes. Most forecast models agree that storm formation is possible even ahead of the line, and those cells usually bring the greater tornado risk.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of the area for a Level 3 enhanced risk. Make sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings today, and of course the FOX 8 Weather app is one of those great tools to stay ahead of the weather.

Temperatures turn sharply cooler overnight and through the rest of the week, as highs will be stuck in the 60s under very windy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph at times through Friday, with wrap-around clouds possibly making for a gloomy sky at times.

By Halloween weekend, the sunshine will return and our temperatures will be quite pleasant. Highs will be around 70 this weekend, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. It will be perfect trick-or-treating weather!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Tornado spotted on the ground near La./Texas state line
Severe weather update Wed., Oct. 27 at noon
Severe weather update Wed., Oct. 27 at noon
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 27
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 27
Tornado Risk today
Bruce: Severe weather threat day-Afternoon into early evening