BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Duncan: Saints are the ultimate “road warriors”

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s difficult to win NFL games.

It’s particularly tough to win them on the road, where the crowd, the weather and sometimes even the officials, conspire against you.

But the Saints have become the league’s most accomplished road warriors.

Their 13-10 win in Seattle marked the 23rd time they’ve won in the past 28 road games. That’s the best mark in the NFL over the last four years; a remarkable achievement, given the parity in the league.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Saints were labeled as a dreaded “Dome team,” a group that needed the cozy, climate-controlled confines of the Superdome in order to succeed.

Get the Saints out of the Superdome, the thinking went, and they were easy pickings, fish out of proverbial water.

But that’s certainly not the case anymore. In recent years, the Saints have proven they can win just about anywhere and everywhere. In stifling Florida heat. Or frigid Philly winter. Or, as they did on Monday night, in a cold, windy rainstorm known as a bomb cyclone.

The Saints have all the ingredients needed to be successful roadies: a stout defense; strong special teams; a reliable running game; and a steely, fearless mindset, established by their defiant head coach. Where other teams cower at the challenge of playing in hostile environments, the Saints embrace the opportunity.

There’s nothing they love more than invading enemy territory and returning to New Orleans with the spoils of a big road win. For the league’s best road team, the only thing missing on the charter flight home are the Go Cups.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Saints are 4-2 on the season
Duncan: Saints are road warriors
NFL players with Louisiana ties win NFL honors for Week 7 performances.
Saints’ Kamara & Bengals’ Chase win Offensive Player of the Week honors; Falcons’ LB Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat (75) walks on the field during practice at...
REPORT: Saints guard Andrus Peat could miss season; awaiting MRI results
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Thomas Morstead (6) during an NFL wild-card...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz out for season after rehab setback