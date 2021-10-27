Duncan: Saints are the ultimate “road warriors”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s difficult to win NFL games.

It’s particularly tough to win them on the road, where the crowd, the weather and sometimes even the officials, conspire against you.

But the Saints have become the league’s most accomplished road warriors.

Their 13-10 win in Seattle marked the 23rd time they’ve won in the past 28 road games. That’s the best mark in the NFL over the last four years; a remarkable achievement, given the parity in the league.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Saints were labeled as a dreaded “Dome team,” a group that needed the cozy, climate-controlled confines of the Superdome in order to succeed.

Get the Saints out of the Superdome, the thinking went, and they were easy pickings, fish out of proverbial water.

But that’s certainly not the case anymore. In recent years, the Saints have proven they can win just about anywhere and everywhere. In stifling Florida heat. Or frigid Philly winter. Or, as they did on Monday night, in a cold, windy rainstorm known as a bomb cyclone.

The Saints have all the ingredients needed to be successful roadies: a stout defense; strong special teams; a reliable running game; and a steely, fearless mindset, established by their defiant head coach. Where other teams cower at the challenge of playing in hostile environments, the Saints embrace the opportunity.

There’s nothing they love more than invading enemy territory and returning to New Orleans with the spoils of a big road win. For the league’s best road team, the only thing missing on the charter flight home are the Go Cups.

