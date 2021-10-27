List of school districts opting out of statewide mask mandates
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today the statewide mask mandate put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards expired, with the exception of K-12 schools. Some school districts, however, are opting out of the mandate.
List of school districts opting out:
- Lafourche
- St. Bernard
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Washington
List of school districts keeping mask mandates:
- St. John the Baptist
- Orleans
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.