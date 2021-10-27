List of school districts opting out of statewide mask mandates

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today the statewide mask mandate put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards expired, with the exception of K-12 schools. Some school districts, however, are opting out of the mandate.

List of school districts opting out:

Lafourche

St. Bernard

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

List of school districts keeping mask mandates:

St. John the Baptist

Orleans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.