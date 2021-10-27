BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

List of school districts opting out of statewide mask mandates

Toledo Lucas County Public Library
(FatCamera | Getty Images)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today the statewide mask mandate put in place by Gov. John Bel Edwards expired, with the exception of K-12 schools. Some school districts, however, are opting out of the mandate.

List of school districts opting out:

  • Lafourche
  • St. Bernard
  • Tangipahoa
  • Terrebonne
  • Washington

List of school districts keeping mask mandates:

  • St. John the Baptist
  • Orleans

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

New Orleans officials will not make any changes just yet to its mask mandate.
Despite governor’s decision, New Orleans not changing mask mandate yet
No matter what, New Orleans not changing mask mandate yet
No matter what, New Orleans not changing mask mandate yet
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Pharmacist denies man Ivermectin despite Rx, not approved for COVID
White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair discusses authorizations for booster...
One-on-one with White House vaccinations coordinator on COVID booster shots