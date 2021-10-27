Man arrested for attacking woman holding infant in Washington Parish, sheriff says

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - On Monday, a man was arrested after deputies say he attacked a woman in Washington Parish with a box cutter while she was holding an infant.

Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal said that the victim was an acquaintance of Chad Wayne Guy, 32, of Robert, who was arrested after deputies responded to a report of screams coming from a parish residence. Seal said that Guy physically harmed the victim and violently resisted arrest before he was restrained and placed in the backseat of a patrol unit. Even while in the patrol car, Guy continued to bang his head against the barrier separating the front and rear seats.

Seal said that the incident is not Guy’s first run-in with the sheriff’s office.

“To say Mr. Guy has an anger management problem might be an understatement,” Seal said. “It seems obvious he has no regard for others.”

At the time of the arrest, Guy was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and was arrested for those crimes in addition to domestic battery with strangulation, child endangerment, false imprisonment while armed with a weapon, resisting a police officer with force or violence, and criminal damage to property.

“Violently resisting law enforcement officers is never a good tactic,” Seal said. “You might be big or strong, but you are never big enough or strong enough. You will go to jail where you belong. I’m pleased neither of our officers was injured and that Mr. Guy could be jailed awaiting an appearance before a 22nd Judicial District Court judge.”

Seal said that Guy has a history of fighting with law enforcement officers. In 2012, he was charged with battery on a Washington Parish jail employee and failure to appear in court. In 2013, he was arrested again for failure to appear in court. He faced another failure to appear in court charge in 2015, as well as a failure to pay a court-assessed fine.

Later in 2015, he was arrested again for failure to pay a court-assessed fine.

In 2018, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

