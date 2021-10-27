Nicondra: Strong storms Wednesday evening, then a return to Fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Strong to severe storms plowed across the Southeast Wednesday leaving behind quite a bit of damage through the region ahead of a cold front. On the other side of this event much more pleasant fall conditions will return. It will be quite breezy into the weekend and feel a bit chilly with morning lows Thursday dropping into the low 60s and middle 50s. High temperatures should stay in the 60s. The wind and clouds will give a real chilly feel. Very dry air moves in as well getting rid of the rain with the clouds and winds breaking into the weekend as well. We will see cooler overnight lows in the 40s north and low 50s south. The Halloween forecast is looking good with sunny conditions during the day and clear and cool conditions into the evening.

