Orgeron says Max Johnson still QB1

LSU quarterback Max Johnson throws a pass during the Tigers' matchup with #22 Auburn in Tiger...
LSU quarterback Max Johnson throws a pass during the Tigers' matchup with #22 Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Max Johnson took an absolute beating in Oxford, and struggled a bit with his accuracy. But, Coach Orgeron said don’t read too much into Garrett Nussmeier getting some playing time against Ole Miss.

“No Max is still our starting quarterback. He was a little beat up. I wanted to give him a break. Get Garrett some time. I told Garrett I would give him some time. But Max is still our starting quarterback. If there’s a chance to give Garrett to get some time in there, some quality reps we will,” said Ed Orgeron.

It’s an open week for LSU, so the focus turns to recruiting. Coach O is out at the end of the season, but he’s still working the recruits.

“You got to take care of Louisiana first. We’re going to Louisiana, some key players in Houston. We’re going to the school, going to the guidance counselor, check their grades. Ask the coach how they’re doing. Maybe see a workout, maybe not see a workout. But definitely see a game. I think it’s more less being visible, and evaluating prospects that are still out there. But a lot of the prospects that we’re seeing are committed to us, and or have an offer from us. So it’s just about recruiting, and recruiting the coach,” said Orgeron.

LSU’s 2022 class currently holds 14 commits. The class is ranked No. 11 in the country.

