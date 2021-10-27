BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

REPORT: Saints trade to bring former RB Mark Ingram back to Black & Gold

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara
Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara(Mark Lagrange)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are apparently trading to bring a former player back to the Big Easy to help out in the running game: Mark Ingram

So far this season, Ingram has 92 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Saints before playing for the Ravens for two seasons. He is in his first season with the Texans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Report: Mark Ingram returns to New Orleans.
Report: Saints trade for running back Mark Ingram
Saints are 4-2 on the season
Duncan: Saints are road warriors
Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Duncan: Saints are the ultimate “road warriors”
NFL players with Louisiana ties win NFL honors for Week 7 performances.
Saints’ Kamara & Bengals’ Chase win Offensive Player of the Week honors; Falcons’ LB Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week