BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Saints trade for running back Mark Ingram

Report: Mark Ingram returns to New Orleans.
Report: Mark Ingram returns to New Orleans.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former first round is reportedly coming back to where his career began. According to multiple reports, the Saints traded with the Texans for running back Mark Ingram.

The Saints drafted Ingram in the first round of the 2011 draft. Ingram played eight seasons with the club before signing with Baltimore in 2019. Through the first seven games of the season, Ingram led the Texans with 294 yards and a touchdown.

Ingram is just 90 yards behind Deuce McAllister on the team’s all-time rushing yards leader.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the compensation could involve a future late-round pick.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Tornado spotted on I-10 near La./Texas state line
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara
REPORT: Saints trade to bring former RB Mark Ingram back to Black & Gold
Saints are 4-2 on the season
Duncan: Saints are road warriors
Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Duncan: Saints are the ultimate “road warriors”
NFL players with Louisiana ties win NFL honors for Week 7 performances.
Saints’ Kamara & Bengals’ Chase win Offensive Player of the Week honors; Falcons’ LB Jones named NFC Defensive Player of the Week