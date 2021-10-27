Report: Saints trade for running back Mark Ingram

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former first round is reportedly coming back to where his career began. According to multiple reports, the Saints traded with the Texans for running back Mark Ingram.

The Saints drafted Ingram in the first round of the 2011 draft. Ingram played eight seasons with the club before signing with Baltimore in 2019. Through the first seven games of the season, Ingram led the Texans with 294 yards and a touchdown.

Ingram is just 90 yards behind Deuce McAllister on the team’s all-time rushing yards leader.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the compensation could involve a future late-round pick.

