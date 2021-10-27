BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s child, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Bryan W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision.

It was unclear if the pair had attorneys.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Larrianna Jackson, the 18-year-old student arrested earlier this month for her video-recorded...
Covington student charged with felonies, faces up to 10 years for video-recorded attack on disabled teacher

Latest News

9-year-old killed in fatal crash
‘Get ready to dance,’ Family, friends, mentors celebrate life of 9-year-old killed in crash as family donates her organs
Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day
Moderate and Progressive Dems in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
Moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish