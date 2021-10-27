BBB Accredited Business
Thirty years later, the Manning-to-Manning connection is back at Newman

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning’s exploits at the quarterback position keep the Newman offense rolling week-to-week. But, he’s not the only Manning in the offensive huddle. Arch’s younger brother, Heid, plays center for the Greenies.

“Yeah it’s been great. Hyde and I are really close. We’ve been playing football forever so it’s been fun. Coming out here on Friday nights and playing together. Yeah it’s definitely easier to get on him since he’s my brother, whenever there’s a high snap I can get on him. He takes it well. He works hard, so it’s been fun,” said junior Arch Manning.

“Him being the captain, and also my brother, he can dog me more than he can his teammates. Because it’s his friend vs. his brother, he can get on me pretty good. I’m younger and I’m fighting for a spot. So kind of have to take it. I’m like ‘yes sir,’ and I kind of go on with it,” said sophomore Heid Manning.

“Just like I said with Arch, it’s the first name not the last. Hyde is the same way. He’s funny, he’s charismatic. That’s what we want in all of our kids, you have to be your own person. It’s not what anybody before you has done. The fact there is a Manning-to-Manning connection 30 years later is really awesome for me,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.

Manning weighs in at 220 pounds. Now there’s some weeks the guy he’s going against weighs in at 290 or 300 pounds.

“He’s definitely undersized, but he’s put on a lot of weight the past few years. Eating a lot, and working out. So I’m proud of the way he works. He battles, he’s always undersized in these games, but he battles. There’s nothing more you can ask for,” said Arch Manning.

“I like the challenge. It’s fun seeing how far work and technique can get you vs. pure size. Playing undersized, it’s technique and what Coach Matthews teaches me, like hands and being quick,” said Heid Manning.

All the top college programs in the country want Arch to visit their campus. Heid, comes along on the trips, with one sole goal in mind.

“Especially on the visits, Arch is trying to impress. No one really looks at me so I can do whatever I want. When Arch is with Saban he’s calm. But I can try to make him laugh. That’s my job on most of the visits, make the head coach laugh,” said Heid Manning.

