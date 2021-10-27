BBB Accredited Business
Tornado spotted on the ground near LA/TX state line

By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE, TEXAS (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer Johnny Lively captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day.

Visit the weather center for hourly forecasts and live radar.

