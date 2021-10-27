BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Toula ‘Que & Fall Fest headlines a host of events happening in Tangipahoa Parish this weekend and beyond

Events on the Northshore are returning strong and a new fall festival happening in Ponchatoula...
Events on the Northshore are returning strong and a new fall festival happening in Ponchatoula hopes to give fest-goers some of what they may have missed from canceled events in the spring.(Hammond Downtown Development)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Events on the Northshore are returning strong and a new fall festival happening in Ponchatoula hopes to give fest-goers some of what they may have missed from canceled events in the spring.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival board is hosting the first-ever Toula ‘Que & Fall Fest starting Friday at 3 p.m. and through Sunday evening. With the absence of the Strawberry Fest for two years due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the board is putting on a barbecue festival and competition. Just like with the Strawberry Fest in the spring, the festival will take place at Memorial Park and feature food from vendors all around South Louisiana, live entertainment, and amusement rides. Since it’s Halloween weekend there will be a costume contest and Trunk-or-Treat for kids.

Toula ‘Que & Fall Fest schedule

Fri., Oct. 29

  • 3 p.m. - open
  • Music
    • 5 p.m. Sylas Faust
    • Lake Ragan
  • 10 p.m. - close

Sat., Oct. 30

  • 10 a.m. - open
  • Music
    • 11 a.m. The Trio
    • 2 p.m. Ferg’s Hwy
    • 5 p.m. Ashton Gill
  • 10 p.m. close

Sun., Oct. 30

  • 10 a.m. - open
  • Music
    • 12 p.m. T.J. & Students
  • 5 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat
  • 5:30 p.m. Costume Contest

Hammond Fall Events

Downton Hammond is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat tomorrow (Thurs., Oct. 28), from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m and businesses will be handing out treats for kids. The graphic below has a map and general guide info.

🎃 Trick-Or-Treat Down Main Street | Official Map 🎃 Join us for a spook-tacular evening filled with candy,...

Posted by Hammond Downtown Development District on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

On the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University tomorrow there will be a Fall Carnival that begins at 5 p.m. at the Pennington Rec Center. This Friday there will be a Trunk-or-Treat for kids at Friendship Circle beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Upcoming Hammond events

  • Fri., Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. - Picnic in the Park (Cate Square Park) featuring rock band Will Vance and the Kinfolk
  • Thurs., Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. - Hammond Table, a seasonal popup dinner downtown at the Feed & Seed. $100 ticket includes 4 courses, wine, and live entertainment.
  • Fri, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. - Starry November Night, and outdoor downtown festival featuring soul singer Marc Broussard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Ernie Griffin wouldn’t let a hurricane or the lack of collection dampen his holiday spirit. He...
Ida victim turns storm debris into Halloween decor
Ida victim turns storm debris into Halloween decor
Caramel Curves featured in Rihanna lingerie campaign
Caramel Curves featured in Rihanna lingerie campaign
Despite the relocation, artists from New Orleans will still compete and be featured while...
Dancing elsewhere: Big Easy freestyle dancers prepare as global competition in NOLA relocates to Memphis