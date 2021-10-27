Toula ‘Que & Fall Fest headlines a host of events happening in Tangipahoa Parish this weekend and beyond

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Events on the Northshore are returning strong and a new fall festival happening in Ponchatoula hopes to give fest-goers some of what they may have missed from canceled events in the spring.

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival board is hosting the first-ever Toula ‘Que & Fall Fest starting Friday at 3 p.m. and through Sunday evening. With the absence of the Strawberry Fest for two years due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the board is putting on a barbecue festival and competition. Just like with the Strawberry Fest in the spring, the festival will take place at Memorial Park and feature food from vendors all around South Louisiana, live entertainment, and amusement rides. Since it’s Halloween weekend there will be a costume contest and Trunk-or-Treat for kids.

Toula ‘Que & Fall Fest schedule

Fri., Oct. 29

3 p.m. - open

Music 5 p.m. Sylas Faust Lake Ragan

10 p.m. - close

Sat., Oct. 30

10 a.m. - open

Music 11 a.m. The Trio 2 p.m. Ferg’s Hwy 5 p.m. Ashton Gill

10 p.m. close

Sun., Oct. 30

10 a.m. - open

Music 12 p.m. T.J. & Students

5 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat

5:30 p.m. Costume Contest

Hammond Fall Events

Downton Hammond is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat tomorrow (Thurs., Oct. 28), from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m and businesses will be handing out treats for kids. The graphic below has a map and general guide info.

🎃 Trick-Or-Treat Down Main Street | Official Map 🎃 Join us for a spook-tacular evening filled with candy,... Posted by Hammond Downtown Development District on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

On the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University tomorrow there will be a Fall Carnival that begins at 5 p.m. at the Pennington Rec Center. This Friday there will be a Trunk-or-Treat for kids at Friendship Circle beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Upcoming Hammond events

Fri., Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. - Picnic in the Park (Cate Square Park) featuring rock band Will Vance and the Kinfolk

Thurs., Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. - Hammond Table, a seasonal popup dinner downtown at the Feed & Seed. $100 ticket includes 4 courses, wine, and live entertainment.

Fri, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. - Starry November Night, and outdoor downtown festival featuring soul singer Marc Broussard.

