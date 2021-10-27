BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Tornado crosses I-10 near La./Texas state line

By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGE, Texas (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer, Johnny Lively, captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas/Louisiana state line.

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

Jacob Howell recorded a 40-second clip of a tornado crossing over I-10 in the same area. He posted the clip to Facebook just before 10 a.m.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day. Tornado watches and warning have been issued as far east as Tangipahoa Parish as of 2 p.m.

Visit the weather center for hourly forecasts and live radar.

