Zack: Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A powerful storm system will cross the area today, leading to a period of severe weather followed by a drastic drop in temperatures the rest of the week.

Be on alert for storms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as a squall line approaches the area from the west. This line will bring the threat for damaging winds and possibly tornadoes. Most forecast models agree that storm formation is possible even ahead of the line, and those cells usually bring the greater tornado risk.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of the area for a Level 3 enhanced risk. Make sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings today, and of course the FOX 8 Weather app is one of those great tools to stay ahead of the weather.

Temperatures turn sharply cooler overnight and through the rest of the week, as highs will be stuck in the 60s under very windy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph at times through Friday, with wrap-around clouds possibly making for a gloomy sky at times.

By Halloween weekend, the sunshine will return and our temperatures will be quite pleasant. Highs will be around 70 this weekend, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. It will be perfect trick-or-treating weather!

