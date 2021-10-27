BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon

An enhanced risk of damaging storms is forecast for portions of the FOX 8 viewing area
Severe weather threat today
Severe weather threat today(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A powerful storm system will cross the area today, leading to a period of severe weather followed by a drastic drop in temperatures the rest of the week.

Be on alert for storms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, as a squall line approaches the area from the west. This line will bring the threat for damaging winds and possibly tornadoes. Most forecast models agree that storm formation is possible even ahead of the line, and those cells usually bring the greater tornado risk.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of the area for a Level 3 enhanced risk. Make sure you have a way to receive watches and warnings today, and of course the FOX 8 Weather app is one of those great tools to stay ahead of the weather.

Temperatures turn sharply cooler overnight and through the rest of the week, as highs will be stuck in the 60s under very windy conditions. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph at times through Friday, with wrap-around clouds possibly making for a gloomy sky at times.

By Halloween weekend, the sunshine will return and our temperatures will be quite pleasant. Highs will be around 70 this weekend, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. It will be perfect trick-or-treating weather!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Family members identified convicted double-murderer Johnell Walker, 27, as the inmate who died...
Inmate who died in JPSO custody identified by family as convicted killer Johnell Walker
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Evening weather update for Tues., Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Much cooler late week
Severe weather possible Wednesday
Next 3 Days
Zack: Quiet today ahead of a strong cold front Wednesday
Nightly weather update for Mon., Oct. 25 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Mon., Oct. 25 at 10 p.m.