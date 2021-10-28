BBB Accredited Business
Bengals’ Chase wins Rookie of the Week honors for fourth time with Week 7 performance

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(Daniel Kucin Jr. | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Another week and another Rookie of the Week honor for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has he earns the award for the fourth time this season out of seven for his performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

The former LSU Tiger has been on a tear so far this season as he became the first player in NFL history with 754 yards receiving the most ever through their first seven career games. Chase is on pace to break former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson rookie record for receiving yards of 1,400 set just last season.

Chase currently leads the AFC in receiving yards, yards per game with 107.7 and is tied for the AFC lead in touchdown catches with six. Along with his Rookie of the Week honor he also earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Against the Ravens Chase caught eight passes for 201 yards, the most ever by a Bengals rookie, including an 82-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead in the third quarter.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

