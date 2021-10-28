Bruce: Fall feel returns in time for the Halloween weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What a difference a day makes. From stormy skies yesterday to sunny skies today. From muggy weather to magnificent weather. After yesterdays front and severe weather threat, we get the payback of a nice stretch of weather.

Bruce: Back to a fall feel as temps will be a good 8-12+ degrees cooler than yesterday. On top of that a windy north cool breeze and very low humidity. We welcome the fall feel just in time for the Halloween weekend! pic.twitter.com/F5FcmfB1TB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 28, 2021

Dry air settled in and breezy conditions will continue to push in the drier air through the day. We can expect wind advisories into the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s for most locations. Overnight lows moving into Friday will drop into the 50s with even a few upper 40s north. Seasonably cool and dry conditions stick around through the weekend right through Halloween and into the beginning of next week.

